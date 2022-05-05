ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. ODP’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.11. 3,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,623. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05. ODP has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ODP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ODP by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ODP by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in ODP by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ODP by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

About ODP (Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

