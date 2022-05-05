Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OPI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -178.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,442 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Office Properties Income Trust (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.