OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFS Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. OFS Capital has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $13.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 119.05%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

