ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.965-2.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.14.

ON stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

