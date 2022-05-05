ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.965-2.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.14.
ON stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
