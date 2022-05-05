Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ONCR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 72,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,202. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.27. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $17.79.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
About Oncorus (Get Rating)
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
