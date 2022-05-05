ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $82.63, but opened at $85.90. ONE Gas shares last traded at $83.78, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,124,000 after acquiring an additional 325,071 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,171,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,020,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 234,312 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140,451 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.