ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.98%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

