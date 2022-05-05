Onex (TSE:ONEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.35

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$74.35 and last traded at C$74.56, with a volume of 108070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on ONEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$82.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

