Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.40.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 953.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 709,745 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 350,512 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after buying an additional 183,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,783,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $787,895,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation (Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.