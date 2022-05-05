Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 38,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 431,566 shares.The stock last traded at $39.65 and had previously closed at $40.93.

The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Open Text by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

