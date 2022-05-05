OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 810.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OpGen by 1,020.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 323,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the third quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

