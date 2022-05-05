Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $305.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.61.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.66.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $115,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,207.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $776,356.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,863,203.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,527 shares of company stock worth $83,163,747 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

