Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $19,803,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,759,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,704,178. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.