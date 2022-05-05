Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 3,302 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 125.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after purchasing an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,510,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,929 and have sold 1,081,452 shares valued at $65,213,258. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.35. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

