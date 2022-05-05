Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 405 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 467,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,214,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

