Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,025,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,511,000 after buying an additional 311,099 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,026,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 71,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

