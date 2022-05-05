Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,644,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $26.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.