Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $727,000 Stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.18% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 153.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter.

IHE opened at $189.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.05 and a 200-day moving average of $191.41. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $176.96 and a 12-month high of $202.77.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

