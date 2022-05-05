Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 530.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

EMQQ stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.