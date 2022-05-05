Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.44. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.