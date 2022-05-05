Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,580 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

DFAE opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $30.12.

