Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 3,907 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,979,000 after purchasing an additional 96,915 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,443,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,302,000 after purchasing an additional 86,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,475,000 after purchasing an additional 98,834 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the period.
Shares of SCHM opened at $73.17 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.04 and a one year high of $83.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78.
