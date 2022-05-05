Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Update

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OTMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

OTMO stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Otonomo Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

