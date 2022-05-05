OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.2 days.

Shares of OZMLF stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. OZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

OZMLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OZ Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

