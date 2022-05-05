Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Up to $9.81

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $10.30. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 3,161 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTVE shares. Bank of America downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Allen Hugli bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Wulf bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

