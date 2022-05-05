Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palomar had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.75. 1,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.20. Palomar has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,685 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palomar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Palomar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

