Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PAM opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.76. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.43%. Equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the third quarter worth $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

