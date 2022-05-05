Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives C$42.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

TSE PAAS opened at C$32.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 55.68. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$26.52 and a one year high of C$43.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total transaction of C$74,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$497,117.97. Also, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total transaction of C$27,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

