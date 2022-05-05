Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.75

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 427216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

PCRFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Research analysts forecast that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

