Panmure Gordon Upgrades Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) to Buy

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 270 ($3.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($2.94) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 268 ($3.35) price objective (up from GBX 266 ($3.32)) on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.25.

Shares of TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

