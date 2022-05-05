Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $16.26

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $15.05. Par Pacific shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 3,739 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PARR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $871.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $599,251.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,250,389 shares of company stock valued at $18,221,997 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Par Pacific by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.