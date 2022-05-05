Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

NASDAQ PARA opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.