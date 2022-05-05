Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$47.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.71% from the company’s previous close.

POU has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.55.

Paramount Resources stock traded down C$1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,403. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.97 and a 12-month high of C$36.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.97.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 8,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$263,206.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$917,290.44. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$16,207.74. Insiders have sold a total of 75,819 shares of company stock worth $2,329,415 in the last quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

