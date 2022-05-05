Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.73

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.73 and traded as high as C$25.54. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$25.23, with a volume of 447,482 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXT shares. Cormark raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.73.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$397.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 6.0918945 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.76, for a total transaction of C$1,388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,552,000. Also, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total value of C$134,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,394,475.42. Insiders sold a total of 109,060 shares of company stock worth $3,014,997 over the last 90 days.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

