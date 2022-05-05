Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Short Interest Update

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 11,530,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 204,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,400. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

