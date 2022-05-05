Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 59,572 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.