ParkinGo Hits One Day Volume of $109.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $109.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0734 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,381.80 or 1.00173662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049375 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001441 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002673 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

