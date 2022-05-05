Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,708 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications in the first quarter worth $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

