Patricia A. Watson Acquires 1,110 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.44. 1,269,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.55 and a 200 day moving average of $302.28. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.62 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.