PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDC Energy stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.75.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,201 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $65,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on PDCE. MKM Partners raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.