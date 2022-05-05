Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) PT Raised to $29.00 at Benchmark

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NYSE BTU opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.18. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,936 shares of company stock worth $507,367. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,799 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

