Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $278,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,190.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

WTRG traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

