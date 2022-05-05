Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 773.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 114,588 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,501 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 475.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.42.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $17.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.70. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.72 and a 1-year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.