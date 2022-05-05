Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,969,592 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $6.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,366,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

