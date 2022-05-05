Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 4,083 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.75. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $464.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

