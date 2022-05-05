Pegasus Partners Ltd. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $14.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.91. 314,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,313,546. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.60 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.