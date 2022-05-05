PegNet Market Cap Reaches $131,784.20 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $131,784.20 and $1,494.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00217405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00434754 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,375.90 or 1.80473376 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

