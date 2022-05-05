PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 199,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,944. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $513.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.73. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

