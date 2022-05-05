PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

PNNT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 251,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,004. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $490.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.67. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,235 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 61,293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

