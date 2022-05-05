Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Pentair by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Shares of PNR opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

